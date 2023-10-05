The Area News
Hanwood Baiada to join other sites for Agrifutures Cultivation Traineeship Program

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 5 2023 - 5:01pm
Three to four opportunities will be offered at the Hanwood site from next year, ranging from a feed mill hand, a breeder farm hand and two primary processing trainee positions. Picture by Allan Wilson
Hanwood's Baidia site will join other processing plants in rolling out trainee opportunities as part of a new career program.

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

