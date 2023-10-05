Hanwood's Baidia site will join other processing plants in rolling out trainee opportunities as part of a new career program.
The initiative will aim to offer early careers, build workforce and ensure there is plenty of chicken on the dinner tables of Australian homes for the future.
Spearheaded by Agrifutures in a joint initiative between Baiada and Inghams, the Cultivate Traineeship Program will commence in 2024 and take on 12 applicants across QLD, NSW and Victoria - with three to four opportunities to be offered at Hanwood.
Positions will be open for a feed mill hand (either in Griffith or Newcastle), a breeder farm hand and two primary processing trainee positions.
With the average Australian now consuming one kilogram of chicken per week, the new venture will provide an opportunity to launch a career in the sector for those interested in animal welfare, innovation and sustainability.
As well as a certificate III in poultry production, successful participants will be guaranteed a full-time role in the industry, engaging in professional development and mentoring with a network of peers.
Baiada Poultry general manager, Katherine Balding, said the opportunities in the chicken meat industry are little known but plentiful.
READ MORE
"I know a number of professionals who began in a hands-on, on-farm role and have progressed to supervisors and management at some of Australia's largest food production companies," Ms Balding said.
Director of AgriFutures Australia, John Harvey, said the Cultivate Program is a unique pathway into the agricultural workforce, aiming specifically to recruit those who might not have considered a career in the industry.
"With a new focus on strengthening the agricultural workforce, we recognise young people have a key part to play as future workers and leaders of the agricultural industry. We need to support them, listen to them and invest in their development," Mr Harvey said.
AgriFutures Australia is hosting a live Q and A session on Monday, October 16.
Attendees will have the opportunity to have their queries addressed and gain deeper insights into various aspects of the traineeship, including eligibility, the application process, program details and the diverse roles on offer.
For more information, including how to apply, click here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.