Twilight Showdown at the Pines Speedway will be 'show stopping'

Twilight races at The Pines Speedway are always popular events and this month a new local sponsor is set to bring the Twilight Showdown to a whole new level.
Griffith Motorcycle Sports Club (GMSC) will be hosting the Zac Zanesco Motorcycle Repairs Twilight Showdown on Saturday, October 28.
It will be a jam packed evening of racing, with quite a draw card of past, present and future riders.
The addition of Zac Zanesco Motorcycle Repairs has helped amp up the event.
GMSC publicity officer, Angela Bransdon, said they are expecting a great, competitive day of racing.
"We have quite a quite a draw card of current Australian Championship title holders that do enjoy racing at our track," she said. "It's always a very heated up day of racing.
"You have got those pros out there ... you've got the past guys that are trying to show the present guys they've still got it, and then you've got the future guys that are out there trying to show everyone that they've got what it takes.
"It's a show stopping event, even for those who aren't really motorcycle orientated."
The night's feature race will be Zac's King of the Pines, which will see the 12 fastest Pro Open racers take to the track to show the crowd what they can do.
They will get a lap and a half to set the fastest time, with the three slowest riders dropping out of the competition until just the three quickest remain.
There are over $1850 worth of prizes to be won for first, second and third.
In addition, all event entrants can have the chance to enter a draw for a $500 in store voucher at Zac Zanesco Motorcycle Repairs. They will receive a ticket in the draw for every $50 they spend at Zac's store.
Bransdon said the event caters to anyone above the age of four.
"There's no age limit for how old you can be to enter the event," she said.
"We've got men that are in their 60s that are that are still out there having a crack and doing a good job, putting some heat on our younger riders, which is awesome.
"It's a really family friendly event, because it does caters for all ages, both male and female riders.
There will be a canteen available on the day and camping is available for attendees, which can be booked via Ridernet.
"We're all very excited," said Bransdon.
For more information about the Zac Zanesco Motorcycle Repairs Twilight Showdown, visit tinyurl.com/mrywct7d.
