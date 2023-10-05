Membership at the Hillston Golf Club is rising following $476,000 in state government funds to transform its fairway into a ate of the art course.
The previously dirt and weed riddled course has been reinvigorated into fields of smooth carpets of green grass, and players are taking notice.
Its a boon for the club as it prepares to show off the transformation with its Open Day Regional event slated for this Sunday.
Hillston Golf Club Treasurer Greg Reko said the club has been attracting new members since it completed the work.
"We completed seeding the second nine holes in February and with spring and summer coming on it is looking beautiful," Mr Reko said.
"The visual difference is unbelievable. We have had about an extra 10 young players taking up golf and both local schools are now involved in golf lessons with Hillston Central School also offering golf as a sport."
The upgrade was funded by the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund, which enhances community facilities and recreational spaces.
Crown Lands Group Leader Shaun Flood said the club, 110 kilometres north of Griffith, used the funding to organise a watering system for the 18-hole course, sowing couch grass seeds and controlling weeds with a new boom spraying rig.
"Hillston Golf Club has done a great job delivering the upgrade to its fairways that will ensure local players and visitors for regional competitions enjoy top-quality recreation," Mr Flood said.
"The investment has made the fairways safer by transforming dry ground with large cracks that posed a risk for walkers and those in golf buggies into smooth grass.
"This project showed strong community spirit with club members volunteering their time and many local companies used as suppliers to support the community and reduce travel costs."
The $476,104 investment at Hillston Golf Club follows a NSW Government investment of $115,000 at Griffith Golf Course for a new amenities block which was completed last year.
