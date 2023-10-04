Drought resilience grants on offer

Grants of up to $20,000 are now on offer for community organisers in rural and regional communities in order to prepare for drought and improve resilience.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Resilience or FRRR, in partnership with the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund are putting up Small Networks grants in 35 agriculture-dependent regions including Griffith, Leeton and Carrathool.
The grants aim to fund one-off or seed initiatives to strengthen community networks and drought preparedness across the regions.
Nina O'Brien, FRRR's Disaster Resilience and Recovery Lead, said that there are a wide range of one-off projects that would be eligible for the grants.
"Through this program, we are enabling agriculture-dependent communities to identify and act on their drought preparedness and resilience priorities at a grassroots level in the ways that best suit their communities," she said.
"From previous programs, we know that social networks are critical to drought resilience because they promote a sense of belonging by providing opportunities for a diverse range of community members to connect and participate."
She cited field days and practical workshops as good examples of events that can improve wellbeing and mental health - both helping participants connect with neighbours as well as improving preparedness skills of the communities.
"We look forward to seeing the projects that come forward."
The projects that are eligible to be funded are split into five categories - Networks, Community Events, Training, Community Infrastructure and Development & Learning.
Applications are currently open and will close on November 14, with successful applicants announced in March 2024. There will be a second round, currently scheduled to open for applications in February 2024.
More information and applications are available at frrr.org.au.
