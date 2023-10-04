The Area News
Grants of up to $20,000 are on offer to help rural and regional communities improve drought resilience

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 5 2023 - 8:40am, first published October 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Drought resilience grants on offer
Grants of up to $20,000 are now on offer for community organisers in rural and regional communities in order to prepare for drought and improve resilience.

