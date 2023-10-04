The Area News
What's on

National Veteran Rally well underway in Griffith

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 5 2023 - 10:49am, first published October 4 2023 - 4:02pm
Rally director Rob Woolley with volunteer Nick Nowak pictured with a 1912 Overland - just one of the many cars that have been on show around Griffith this week. Picture by Allan Wilson
More than 120 vehicles built before 1919 are calling the Griffith region home this week, with the National Veteran Rally well underway.

