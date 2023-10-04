More than 120 vehicles built before 1919 are calling the Griffith region home this week, with the National Veteran Rally well underway.
The vehicles were showcased at the Pioneer Museum on Monday, attracting a crowd of 1000, and will even be performing a nighttime parade on Thursday, lit up by kerosene and acetylene lamps along Banna Avenue.
Tour Director Rob Woolley said himself and those involved are grateful for the hospitality and response from the community..
"The area is absolutely magnificent and the roads have been very brilliant for us," he said.
"We've had a great time seeing new places every day and the rain hasn't hindered our fun.
"So far we've been to Leeton, Whitton - including the Malthouse - and Darlington Point. We plan on heading to Barellan on Friday and from there travelling to Weethalle, Rankins Springs before we head home on Sunday - which for many of us could be in any state in Australia.
"It's the first national rally held in Griffith for veteran vehicles and I certainly think we will come back in future."
The business of driving the cars is something of fine art according to Mr Woolley.
"Some cars aren't easy to drive; the model T Ford has a completely different gear box, other gear boxes are attached to the diff and steering is very heavy in most of them. You have to be well-versed and very conscious of the traffic," he said.
"The cars themselves are diverse, from Saxtons, Russells, and many some would never have heard of."
Griffith Mayor, Councillor Doug Curran said council is fortunate the tour has chosen Griffith this year.
"It's amazing seeing the vehicles and welcoming all of the participants," Cr Curran said.
"Many levels of Council have been working with the organisation for many months and it's great to see all of that hard work coming to fruition."
On Thursday the vehicles will meet at the Tourism Hub Car Park at 5.30pm for a Gaslight Parade commencing at 7.15pm.
The vintage cars will also be on display near the Barellan CWA room this Friday between 9.30am and 11.30am.
