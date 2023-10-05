Players encouraged to register early for upcoming cricket season

Getting players registered and with their teams is the first hurdle of any sporting season and Griffith District Cricket Association are encouraging anyone interested in playing to get in early with their registrations.
The junior cricket season is right around the corner - beginning at the end of October - and registrations are already open for both Saturday competitions and representative.
Griffith coach, Roy Binks, said the association will finalise registrations on Sunday, October 15, with first practice sessions and team sheets handed out in the following weeks.
"We have an assistance day down at Exies Sports Club between 10 and 12pm (October 15), to help anybody who has had trouble with the online registration system," he said.
"I'm always encouraging people to register early, because we tend to get an influx of kids right at the last minute, where we've already put teams together, and suddenly somebody joins up and wants to join a particular team and they've already been formed.
"So we're just trying to encourage everybody to register as early as possible."
Once the club has gotten past registrations and begin playing, Binks said things will settle down and they can get into the normal flow of the season.
"Hopefully it'll be a positive season," he said. "We had a lot of rain last year. So hopefully, we do get some rain here, but not quite as much as last year.
"One of the best things I look forward to at the start of the season is the development shown by young cricketers as they get older and the enthusiasm of new first year players."
Binks said they have to be ready for a large amount of cricket to be played in the first part of the season.
"Once the season starts, you're straight into it," he said. "Probably 60 per cent of the season goes into the period up to the end of December and then there is not quite as much in the second half.
"Kids tend to be keener after football season, so hit them while they're keen."
There are some important dates for the Griffith District Cricket Association in the lead up to the 2023/24 season.
The first practice session for any player that want to participate in the Derek Rogers or Milliken Shield teams (representative) this season will be on Friday, October 13 at the Jubilee Park nets from 5.30pm.
The age limits for this season are kids under 12 as of September 1, 2023 for Derek Rogers and under 13 for Milliken Shield.
Sunday, October 15, will be the registration assistance day at Exies Sports Club from 10am-12pm.
On Wednesday, October 18, practice sessions start for Division 2 Blaster players from 5-6pm at Jubilee nets and for Senior BT players from 6-7pm (Saturday comeptitions).
Team sheets will be handed out and a coaching session will be held at Exies oval from 9.30-11am on Sunday, October 22.
Games begin for Blaster division 2 and Senior BT players on Sunday, October 28. Division 2 play on Exies 1 from 9am and Senior BT play at Jubilee Park from 8.45am.
That same day the first session for Division 1 participants will be held at Exies number 2 from 9am.
For more information about the season call Roy Binks on Roy on 0490534707 or to register visit tinyurl.com/2ymw8zv9.
