Topping ceremony marks a peak in $250 Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Those in attendance marking the occasion by signing wet cement at the event on Wednesday. Picture by Allan Wilson
The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment reached a new milestone on Wednesday, with a topping ceremony held on the third level of the site - the highest peak of construction.

Local News

