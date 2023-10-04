The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment reached a new milestone on Wednesday, with a topping ceremony held on the third level of the site - the highest peak of construction.
Councillors, council and hospital staff, MLHD affiliates, Aboriginal leaders and staff from ADCO came out in rainy conditions to mark the peak height of construction for the $250 million development.
Signatures by those present were added to wet cement as well as a concrete support beam to mark the occasion, along with an iron bark tree on display which will be planted on the hospital grounds.
Griffith Aboriginal Land Council CEO Stephen Young welcomed all, with local youngster Kade Williams following suit in Wiradjuri.
NSW health infrastructure director, Amanda Bock, detailed the work that has gone on so far.
"This is a project very close to my heart - I've been involved from the start," she said.
"It has employed many people, with 880 inducted to date.
"Some 10,000 cubic metres of concrete has been poured so far, and around 1000 tonnes of reinforcement established.
"It's important to note the work happening here has a positive effect on the community, not only employing people here but also bringing them to the city and stimulating the local economy," she said.
MLHD CEO Jill Ludford said the event marked a significant part of the project.
"This is an important day, a landmark moment really for the development which is well on track for a 2025," Ms Ludfoprd said.
READ MORE
"It's great to have so many here, including those from the local health advisory committee and hospital auxiliary.
"Since the announcement of funding six years ago, we have managed to create something special and unique, integrated by the project team and the clinical service planning panel.
"It's a rare thing to have had the same team involved throughout and the results are well on display.
"But what matters most about this are the staff and workers, both those in the construction and those who will be working here when completed. This building will give confidence to Griffith and surrounding communities - they are in safe hands.
"While conditions are wet for this event, it could be said the rain is a signal of great things to come."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton conferred with those sentiments, but also said more attention is needed on Griffith's health needs.
"Although progress is fantastic, there is so much we need to do to so we can improve the region's health care.
"We are still in dire need of full time, seven days a week orthopedic surgeons, a mental health unit, a drug and alcohol detox unit and an end of life unit.
"So yes, the new buildings and facilities are great, but we also need these additional assets and the trained staff to operate them and that remains a challenge which the Government knows it needs to address."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.