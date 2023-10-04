The Area News
Home/Community/Community News

Local leader column with Carmel La Rocca from the Multicultural Council of Griffith | October 2023

By Carmel La Rocca
Updated October 5 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmel La Rocca.
Carmel La Rocca.

FILLED with cultural richness, unity, and entertainment, the 15th Griffith Multicultural Festival is on again in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.