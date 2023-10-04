FILLED with cultural richness, unity, and entertainment, the 15th Griffith Multicultural Festival is on again in 2023.
This annual event, which has been a staple in our community for years, showcases the mosaic of cultures that make up our town.
The festival will be held on October 14 and is a showcase of unity in diversity, offering a delightful experience for residents and visitors alike.
You are invited to participate in the flag parade representing the many local cultures of Griffith and then leading on to the diversity in cultural performances, from traditional dances to musical performances, attendees can expect an array of talents representing cultures from around the world.
Local eateries and vendors will serve up dishes from around the world. From curries, dishes from the Pacific to Italian pastas, the festival's culinary offerings will take taste buds on a global tour.
The festival plays its role in fostering unity and brings our community together like no other event.
It is a chance to learn, celebrate, and build bridges between different cultures, promoting understanding and harmony in our diverse town.
The Multicultural Festival is an opportunity to embrace diversity, create lasting memories, and strengthening community bonds.
Create memories and join us in celebrating the vibrant tapestry of cultures that make Griffith a special place to call home. Follow us on social media, see you there.
It was also good to see the Status Resolution team visit Griffith recently. Hopefully it will be a service which will become permanent.
Their visit will assist many with their visa resolution. However, we must also note the unfortunate news that Griffith has been noted for regarding modern-day slavery and exploitation.
The NSW anti-slavery commissioner, will be visiting Griffith this month and the community is encouraged to speak up if they have experienced this unsavoury situation.
