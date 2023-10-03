Alleged drunk driver hits parked car

An alleged drunk driver has been charged after colliding with a parked car on the side of the road along Coolah Street.
At 4.10pm on September 28, the 52-year-old man is alleged to have been driving a Ford Territory down Coolah Street when he veered to the left and collided with a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.
Police were called to the scene, where the driver of the Territory failed a breath test and returned a high-range reading. He was charged with high-range drunk-driving, and will appear before Griffith Local Court on October 18.
IN OTHER NEWS
On September 30 at around 10.30pm, a 20-year-old man was refused entry into a licensed venue due to already being significantly drunk and was asked to leave the area, but refused to leave.
It is alleged that he remained at the front of the premises arguing with security, before kicking the rearside panel and causing damage to a nearby car. Police arrived shortly afterwards and escorted the young man home, advising that he would receive fines for failing to leave the premises and malicious damage.
That wasn't the end however, as the 20-year-old is alleged to have returned to the premises two hours later at 12.45am on October 1, before police also returned and arrested him. He was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with failing to quit, malicious damage and returning to the premises.
The young man will face Griffith Local Court on October 25.
Meanwhile, police are still investigating the cause of the engine explosion that seriously injured two people at Lake Wyangan on October 2.
Information can be reported to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.