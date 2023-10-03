The Area News
A 52-year-old man has been charged with drunk-driving after colliding with a parked car

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 3 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Alleged drunk driver hits parked car
Alleged drunk driver hits parked car

An alleged drunk driver has been charged after colliding with a parked car on the side of the road along Coolah Street.

