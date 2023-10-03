The Area News
Leagues envisioning good line up of players for October 7 season opener at Exies 2

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 3 2023 - 6:00pm
It will be a case of deja vu when the Cougars and Leagues face off this weekend after last playing each other in the grand final back in March. Pictured are the Cougars' Tim Rand and the Panthers' Jimmy Binks earlier this year. Picture by Liam Warren
The Leagues Club Panthers are confident heading into their round one clash with the Coro Cougars this weekend, with exceptional player numbers to set the stage for a good contest.

