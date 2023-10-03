The Leagues Club Panthers are confident heading into their round one clash with the Coro Cougars this weekend, with exceptional player numbers to set the stage for a good contest.
Captain Jimmy Binks says there has been good attendance at training in recent weeks and says he expects fielding a full side won't be problem for the first round of the season.
"A lot of people were playing Aussie Rules which limits our ability to train, but the last few weeks have seen solid numbers," he said.
Approach wise, Binks doesn't envision a huge amount of change this season from last.
"Certainly in terms of numbers, we're feeling as strong as last time around, especially with B Grade yet to start.
"We've had some chats about who we think the team to beat will be and it's still hard to pin point. I think all teams are going to do fairly well. I think the Diggers will be strong and Hanwood are always competitive. I think we'll also be in for a tough start against the Cougars. Every team will pose a threat this time around."
The return of Ben Rouston from knee surgery is set to be a boon for Leagues.
"He's been training really well and will be a big factor for us. He's definitely the main one I've noticed who is developing a great deal at training, but I reckon there will be others also looking to impress," he said.
Overall, the squad is eager and ready to start commence the GDCA season.
"Winter is always long and we're all excited to be getting back into it. The conditions are set to be prime; I don't think we will be looking down the barrel of six weeks of wash-outs like we had last season and hopefully things stay that way. Consistency is key."
The fun begins this Saturday October 7, with Leagues to face the Coro Cougars on Exies Oval 2 while Hanwood will take on Exies Eagles on Oval 1.
