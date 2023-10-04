The Area News
Heart Beat of City: Gavin Rossetto reflects on his career as a musician

Updated October 5 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 8:00am
Gavin Rossetto's love of music started as a teenager and shows no sign of letting up. Picture supplied
Gavin Rossetto is well-known for his musical abilities, particularly as a guitarist, bass guitarist with Duble'.

