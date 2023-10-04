Gavin Rossetto is well-known for his musical abilities, particularly as a guitarist, bass guitarist with Duble'.
Growing up on an isolated dry area farm and not coming from a musical family, I wasn't really exposed to many forms of music in my childhood.
My parents worked hard on the farm and for fun we went shooting, rode motorbikes and raced around in my go-kart.
I remember one particular night at the Goolgowi Ex-Servicemen's Club where I got see a live band called Impact.
At that time the band consisted of Roy Calabria, Dennis Rebellato, Darryl Waide and Peter Smith. I guess you could call this the moment that inspired me and, as I listened in awe, I knew that this was what I wanted to do. So, my parents bought me an organ.
While this was not my desired instrument of choice, to their credit they recognised I had developed a passion for music and encouraged me to play.
So, I taught myself how to play chords and even played at a couple of local church services.
We eventually moved off the farm and moved into Goolgowi. I had just started year 11 when a new kid moved to town from Sydney.
Paul Watson and his family bought the local general store and he could play the guitar really well. I had started playing bass in a school band and so Paul and I used to hang out on the weekends and jam to Fleetwood Mac, Spandau Ballet and the Hunters & Collectors.
Paul eventually gave me one of his acoustic guitars, hand wrote some chord charts and said to me "you need to learn to play the guitar".
I took his advice to heart and then spent the rest of that year in my room practicing guitar, when I probably should have been studying for my HSC.
We used to sneak into the hall or music room at school and play music or we'd crank up the stereo in homeroom.
We would listen to Dire Straits, Bryan Adams, Pseudo Echo, INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Aussie Crawl all who were our favourites and pretty much anything from the mid to late 80s still resonates with me today.
Playing in a working band, my favourite song is how much of a response we get from the audience.
Up on stage with my wife Linda and in our band Duble', we enjoy the flexibility of delivering what the audience asks for and we can generally cater for most music tastes.
Right now, I'm into songs with great bass lines. Lots of influence from the 70s like the Tramps, Earth Wind & Fire, or anything from modern artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars, Jamiroquai, and even Dua Lipa.
I don't really have a single artist or genre that I listen to.
Every music style and every artist can be great and I find it greatly depends on the mood I'm in as to what I listen to.
Best gig ever would be one of our "Mersey Beat" trips to Ivanhoe.
I was one of the original members of that band and was with them for nearly 20 years.
We left after lunch, made a few stops along the way to admire the wildlife, but ran out of fuel just after Mossgiel. I don't know how, but we completely misjudged how long the trip to Ivanhoe takes. By the time we got to the gig, it would have been around 7pm.
We felt so guilty for being late to the function, that we played for a few more hours than normal and ended up finishing around 5am.
If anyone knows the road between Hillston and Mossgiel, you would know that it is a bulldust road, and not an ideal road when it rains.
As we left Ivanhoe at around 6am, we all looked at the overcast skies and Vince Staltare re-assured us with his now famous one liner that rivals any movie quote - "it won't rain".
Well guess what? Five hours of travelling, we turned the trailer around in the mud, went back to Ivanhoe and eventually made it back to Griffith via Hay.
Griffith has produced a lot of great musicians over the years and many have incredible stories to tell.
The Griffith Musicians Club was born as a great way to connect with other muso's, to swap stories, help out with gigs, and to just get together to enjoy each other's company and play music.
Not much has really changed since the early days back in the 70s when the club formed.
The clubs meet every third Wednesday night of the month at our club house in Olympic Street. We still swap fun stories of our gigs and arrange events where we can perform and encourage the younger generation to be a part of.
I'm proud to be a club member and currently hold the secretarial position.
My wish is to hopefully inspire someone else to one day pick up an instrument, sing or maybe even to play the organ?
