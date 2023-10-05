Griffith Library
Griffith City Library will host Family Time on Saturday, October 7. The event will get started at 10am. As part of the day, the library will be giving away two family passes to Possum Magic at the Griffith Regional Theatre, which is showing on Tuesday, October 31 at 12.30pm. Family Time is a combination of Rhyme Time and Storytime.
Laugh your way into the weekend
Arj Barker is coming to Griffith, if you like comedy this is the show for you. Don't miss The best of Arj Barker, his very best jokes from over the last 30 years, jammed into a single hour, with a sprinkle of brand new material and hint of improv - sounds like a great night out. The show will be held at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 8pm. Tickets at bit.ly/Arj-Barker-.
Get active
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Food, fun and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Double Shot takes the stage at Griffith Leagues Club Southside from 8pm, on Saturday. The Exies Sports Club hosts Casual Sax from 7pm, on Saturday, while John Martin will perform at the Exies Main Club from 7.30pm, on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.