Arj Barker is coming to Griffith, if you like comedy this is the show for you. Don't miss The best of Arj Barker, his very best jokes from over the last 30 years, jammed into a single hour, with a sprinkle of brand new material and hint of improv - sounds like a great night out. The show will be held at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Friday, October 6 at 8pm. Tickets at bit.ly/Arj-Barker-.

