Council loses facebook page in hack

Griffith City Council has lost their facebook page potentially permanently, after the page was compromised and used to advertise.
The council's facebook page, used to promote council activities, share livestreams of council meetings and keep the community updated was compromised by unknown means last week, with the mysterious 'hacker' posting endorsements and advertisements on the page.
The page has since been taken down, and though council staff are attempting to get it back, Mayor Doug Curran said it was likely that they would have to start a new page from scratch.
"This is a site that a lot of people are using to be updated, it's disappointing that it's happened," he said.
"The look of it is that we'll have to start again. We'll lose all the history, lose everything that's in there ... It's gonna prove to be very difficult and unless you can prove that it's 110 per cent safe, there'll always be that worry."
IN OTHER NEWS
He added that it was a timely reminder to take cybersecurity seriously and remain vigilant.
"Cybersafety is such an important thing. The last thing you want to do is lose all those special things ... it's vulnerable people that fall for these things. People who don't have the resources to lose 5 or 10 grand," he said.
"A lot of these times, you click on one thing and it's just gone. If it looks too good to be true, it often is."
Councillor Curran said they would be looking into how access into the page was gained, whether through social phishing, a brute-force attack or any other method.
Councillor Curran's own page is currently being used for community questions and as a contact point, while Visit Griffith is being used for information on events.
