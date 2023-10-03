The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith City Council has lost their facebook page after an unknown 'hacker' took control last week

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council loses facebook page in hack
Council loses facebook page in hack

Griffith City Council has lost their facebook page potentially permanently, after the page was compromised and used to advertise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.