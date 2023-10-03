Over 10 youngsters turned out to Exies Oval 2 to test out their coordination and reflex skills as part of an AFL Superkick clinic on Tuesday.
The focal aim was to encourage kids to get involved in the new non-contact competition designed for 8 to 12-year-olds.
MIA development coordinator for AFL NSW/ACT, Sam Daniel, said while the turnout was positive, it was unfortunate the threat of bad weather kept others at bay.
"We had around twenty sign up to attend. Unfortunately I think the storm clouds on Tuesday probably created some feelings the event would get washed out," he said.
Daniel said bridging a gap between Auskick and AFL by providing sport for those outside those age groups is the impetus kick starting a new competition.
"We really want to entice more kids to the game and the best way to do that is by putting emphasis on fun," Daniel said.
"We especially want to try and bring in youngsters who might not normally play - these clinics are a good way to be introduced to the sport.
"There's also a big push for mixed competition involving both girls and boys to get involved in AFL. We will start this Superkick competition next month at the Exies on Thursday nights.
"There's a lot of planning going into it and a lot of re-branding around AFLX and AFL 9s. While 9s will delve more into seniors, Superkick will focus on youngsters. There will be more information going out to Griffith schools to further generate that interest," he said.
Those interested in registering can do so by emailing Sam Daniel at sam.daniel@afl.com.au.
