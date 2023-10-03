Just days after an action-packed weekend at the Koori Knockout, Griffith 3 Ways President, Damien Thorne, has highlighted the players and personalities who helped get them as far as they did in the competition.
"We couldn't have accomplished what we did without the Fifita brothers who were core for our side, along with Robbie Simpson Jnr, Tommy Fox, and George Broome," Thorne said.
"They were also a huge inspiration for our younger pool, including 19-year-old Judd Stevenson who had his first Knockout with us this year and really came out of his shell. He and Jayden Williams, who scored two tries in his mens team debut, are without a doubt our future.
"Kane Simpson and William Charles were also crucial, as well as Jayden Kelly from Lake Cargelligo who was a core player alongside the likes of Josh Charles and Ronnie Bamblett.
"Ronnie had a cracking Group 20 season in reserves, coming close to being named Group 20 Player of the Year. His talents were well on display.
"Unfortunately we really missed the services of Ben Jeffrey who I believe would have given the spark to keep us going.
READ MORE
"I feel we're really building to bleed young people through the system, with a wealth of young Indigenous talent in Griffith and surrounding communities."
He placed emphasis on bringing in more young players for future years, with hopes of establishing Griffith U17s and U15s sides next year.
"We've never put those sides in before but we want to add U17s and U15s because we want our players to be awarded with opportunities to represent their areas in numerous age grades," Thorne said.
He said without the support of both the business and wider community, taking part in the annual tournament would not be possible.
"The encouragement and strength from the community has been overwhelming, especially from local businesses. We thank the entire community, especially those who have donated big to see us represent. We're so proud to have our area backing us," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.