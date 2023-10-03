Griffith United 3 Ways President Damien Thorne has reflected on a fantastic year of Koori Knockout action, with the side reaching round four before coming away defeated against Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers.
Played in Tuggerah, the Griffith Rodney Simpson Memorial side scored first but a combination of injuries from previous rounds and the heat saw the side sustain a convincing 30-8 loss.
Thorne said he is incredibly proud of his side for getting as far as they did.
"To take a team four games deep into the tournament is a massive effort," he said.
"It takes six games to win the tournament and it's almost impossible not to get to that point without at least some injuries. It always takes a real toll on the body.
"It was a real accomplishment, especially playing in 37 degree heat. We were basically running on empty.
"Unfortunately, the football wasn't good to us in that round, with several key players injured. Josh Charles came away with a suspected fractured rib and Robbie Simpson Jnr had broken his wrist in a previous match. The fact he continued playing through it was amazing.
"We were competitive but weren't at the same strength as Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers. I take my hat off to them; they had a star-studded side," Thorne said.
Three Ways first challenge was against Nanima Common Connection, with Griffith beating them 19-12.
READ MORE
But despite the win, Thorne described the game as an ordeal against one of the toughest outfits in the event.
"They were tipped to be grand final favourites," he said.
"It was close all game, a real grind. We made some errors and from that I thought we were going to be in trouble, but we never gave up. Cain Simpson did us a solid by kicking a field goal to seal our win with four minutes remaining," Thorne said.
The second fixture was a convincing 56-6 win against Dunghutti Connection No. 2.
"We managed to pile on the points in that one - that can happen in the Knockout," Thorne said.
"They were a family side who didn't have big name players like others in the competition. To get to the second was admirable. I have much respect for their efforts."
The third was against Combined Countries, with a final score of 26-6. But the side made sure Three Ways couldn't secure victory easily.
"They came away with convincing wins in the first two rounds against Wilcannia Boomerangs and the Redfern All Blacks. So it was always going to be interesting," Thorne said.
"It was a real tussle for us and took a long time to get on top of them for 80 per cent of the match."
Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers went on to play in the Men's final but lost to Walgett Aboriginal Connection, 22-12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.