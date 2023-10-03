Olympian thrilled by good old days

It's not every day a former Olympic swimming champion takes an interest in the workings of a country festival, but it was certainly the case when Shane Gould visited the Good Old Days event at Barellan at the weekend.
Gould swam at the 1972 Munich Olympics at 15-years-old, winning three gold medals, a silver and a bronze, and went on to hold 11 world records in six events.
Gould found herself in Barellan at probably the busiest weekends on the community's calendar, to catch up with old mate and mentor, Tim Peel, a retired harness maker and teamster from Borambola. She was a keen spectator at the single furrow ploughing completion on Sunday, drawing heavy horse and bullock teams.
"One of the things I love most about ploughing is the ssshhh sound of the plough shear turning the soil and the clanking of the chains," she said, referring to the sound of a single furrow plough slicing through the clay. "I still dream about them, so I'm thrilled to be here today."
A former WA State Ploughing Champion, Gould had long been inspired to attend the event.
"It's great to see the horses working and how they are handled, and keeping the good old days skills alive - that's why I'm here to remind myself of those," she said.
"I started on my horse journey in the mid 1970s when the oil embargo happened, and oil prices were rising so we wanted to learn the old ways of using horsepower. That set us off on a journey to find out how to harness horses and train them to pull. We came across Cecil Noakes in WA teaching people how to harness and drive horses."
Gould owned a Percheron mare and was encouraged to try her hand at ploughing at a heavy horse field day.
She won a novice ploughing event at first try and also took out the open in 1993-94.
"I had to defend the championship the next year and won it again with a different pair of horses," she said.
"I still have the cheat sheet on dropping or raising the wheel - it is different sorts of straight lines than a swimming pool. Tim Peel was the judge at the time and so I am soaking up his wisdom."
Gould called herself a "versatile person" and was happy to turn her hand to straight line ploughing.
"The discipline, perseverance, concentration and attention of swimming can be transferred to other areas of your life, including horsemanship," she said.
