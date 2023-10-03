The Area News
Olympian thrilled by good old days

October 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Former Olympic swimmer, Shane Gould, meets ploughing champions Gracie and Major. Picture by Kim Woods.
It's not every day a former Olympic swimming champion takes an interest in the workings of a country festival, but it was certainly the case when Shane Gould visited the Good Old Days event at Barellan at the weekend.

