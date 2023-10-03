Low turnout didn't stop the Ferals from running

A nail-biting AFL grand final and school holidays may have been the priorities for some of the Griffith Feral Joggers as the club had a particularly low turn out on Saturday, September 30, with only 48 starters.
Despite this, there was still plenty of competition between those that came out.
Following the long course, it was Aiden Fattore standing in the centre of the podium, having posted a net time 20 minutes 16 second.
He was flanked to his right by second place Rodney Savage (23m12s) and to his left by third place Adrian Baird (29m31s).
Returning after a week away Patrick Taylor (24m42s) jumped from 27th in race three to fourth in race five.
Bronwyn Jones was the first female this week and has incredible consistency, finishing the course in 30 minutes 32 second - the same time she set last week.
Mark Andreazza extended his lead in the competition as he finished in sixth. Proving that a key to winning a competition is turning up each week and consistently finishing in the top order.
After race five, Andreazza has 118 points, 23 points ahead of Adrian Baird on 95.
READ ALSO:
Next was Peter Stockwell (26m13s), followed by Tony Gullo (26m36s), Keith Riley - back from the Kokoda Track and by all accounts a much easier track this week - (32m48s) and the second female Fiona Fattore (29m01s).
In the short course only three of last week's top ten appeared in this week's listing and there was no change to the competition's ladder from last week, as eight of the top ten points scores were elsewhere on Saturday.
Line honours this week went to Callum Vecchio, with a net time of 14 minutes 27 seconds.
On her maiden "Hill" run, Nicole Taylor (27m42s) was second. Alana Restagno provided some dignity to the Restagno dynasty with a time of 21 minutes 17 second.
Milla Vecchio (21m38s) was fourth and back from Canberra for the long weekend was Dean Baird (21m01s).
In a somewhat unusual happening, six Feral's were greeted with a reduction to their handicap times hence some new honour categories.
Favoured Feral (FF) - meaning you do your best but not like yesteryear - 15 second reduction, Jaidyn Roach (far to young to be given this award, a review is called for), Tony Gullo, Richard West, Gary Workman and Roy Binks.
Most Favoured Feral (MFF) meaning you are well past your heyday 30 second reduction, Adrian Baird.
For those interested in either a run or to enjoy a walk and a chat, the Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5.30pm start on Saturdays. All are welcome to join.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.