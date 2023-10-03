The Area News
Low turnout didn't stop the Ferals from running

By Finn Coleman
October 3 2023 - 2:00pm
Callum Vecchio ran the short course in a net time of 14 minutes 27 seconds on Saturday. Picture supplied.
Callum Vecchio ran the short course in a net time of 14 minutes 27 seconds on Saturday. Picture supplied.

A nail-biting AFL grand final and school holidays may have been the priorities for some of the Griffith Feral Joggers as the club had a particularly low turn out on Saturday, September 30, with only 48 starters.

