A solid field of golfers tee off at Griffith

Women's Golf Griffith took to the course at Griffith Golf Club on Wednesday, September 27, with 18 ladies teeing off.
The women played a Stableford - scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the highest score winning - across two division (0-26 and 27-54 handicaps) and there was plenty of action.
Annie Hicks won Division 1 (0-26) continuing her consistent form. She finished the day's play with an excellent score of 37 points, the best score of the day.
Two shots back was the runner up Dorian Radue.
In Division 2 (27-54), Dale Spence finished in first place with 34 points. Runner up was Julie McWilliam who had 33 points.
There were six balls in the ball competition and the winners were L Bock, K Brady, P Pauling, K Gullifer, K King and M Gifford.
On Saturday, September 30, a small field of ladies played a Stroke round.
It was Elizabeth Barker who came out on top and won the day with a wonderful score of 68 nett. Dulcie Knight was the runner up with a neat and tidy 74 nett.
The ball competition went to 81 nett and the winners were J Hammond, C Mackey, K Tyson, W Mead, E Graham, P Pauling, K Baratto, M Gifford, K King, N Cassidy and Y Couper.
Today's event is once again a Stableford and Saturday's competition will be a Stroke Round for the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Athlete's Foot. Women's Golf Griffith thank their sponsors.
