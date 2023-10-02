Two people have been taken to hospital suffering burns after a speedboat caught fire on a Riverina lake.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Lake Wyangan, near Griffith, about 4pm on Monday, October 2.
Paramedics, police, NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers and members of the NSW State Emergency Service converged on the Griffith Boat Club on Lakes Road, with initial reports suggesting a boat had caught fire and was alight in the middle of the lake.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated two people - a teenage girl and a woman in her 20s - at the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS
The spokesman said the teen sustained burns to her arm and face, while the woman was treated for burns to her back.
Both were taken in separate road ambulances to Griffith Base Hospital for further treatment.
It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.
