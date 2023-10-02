Teamsters shine in the Australia's most authentic pioneering festival

Teamsters were shining in the country's most authentic pioneering festival at Barellan on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.
The 2023 Good Old Days Festival recreates and celebrates the nation's pioneer heritage and is the largest gathering of harnessed draught animals (horses, bullocks, camels, donkeys, mules and goats) in Australia.
Despite the opposition of the nation's most experienced horse, bullock, camel and donkey teamsters, it was a tiny goat handler that shined brightest, winning the inaugural Little Teamsters Trophy.
A third-generation teamster, eight-year-old Abby Parrott, from Anna Bay, NSW, and her goat pair, Peanut and Brittle, in harness pulling a miniature wagon, matched it with the larger teams.
The trophy was judged on the animals, the authenticity of the harness and wagon, and the ability of the teamster to control their animals.
Abby was assisted over the weekend by Jane Herring and was joined by her grandfather and cameleer Rodney Sansom, and mother and donkey teamster Emily Parrott.
Ms Parrott said Abby had done all the training and preparation of the young goats herself.
Tomerong's Ron McKinnon won the prestigious Perpetual Teamsters Trophy. Mr McKinnon has been attending the festival since its inception in 2011.
The trophy was a scale replica of a James Bennett tabletop wagon made by Allan Langfield, (Wagga).
"The festival is a highlight of my year with the bullocks and I'm so proud to be able to show what happened in our history," Mr McKinnon said. "To be judged on historical correctness in this competition is so important."
The festival drew 6000 visitors for the unique display of blade shearing, chaff cutting, harvesting, ploughing, log snigging, log obstacle course, shoeing, blacksmithing, butter churning, Furphy rebarrelling, working yard dogs, whip cracking, dog jumping, billy boiling and the Australia Light Horse display.
Among the first-time visitors was Olympic swimming champion Shane Gould, who travelled from Tasmania and said it was a fantastic weekend to see the good old days skills being kept alive.
A highlight of the weekend was the Tribute to the Teams parade with the Barellan wool wagon, a composite team of 20 Clydesdale and Australian draught horses, driven by Bruce Bandy and Aleks Berzins, with Colin Bandy on the brake.
They were joined by a composite team of 28 bullocks driven by Ron McKinnon, Philip Thomson and Darcy Quinn, 12 camels driven by Rodney Sansom, eight donkeys driven by Emily Parrott, three mules driven by Noel Wiltshire and Abby Parrot's goat pair.
Darren Gavin (Caloola, NSW) and his draught horses, Gracie and Major, won the Norma Zingel Memorial Trophy for the champion draught animals in a single furrow plough. He also won the log obstacle, and was first and second in the log snig.
Cootamundra MP, Steph Cooke, officially opened the festival, unveiling a life size concrete statue created by Murray Horstman (Orange, NSW), as a tribute to the working Clydesdale. It was named "Big Ian" in honour of a 17hh Clydesdale gelding, Ian.
"Weekends like this are so important as it shows the Clydesdale in its true purpose and original form as a working animal," said Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society of Australia, NSW branch vice president, Samantha Weir.
"The display and competition here have grown dramatically since its inception, the working events give us that shot of working life in rural Australia before mechanisation of the tractor and truck.
"Events like this will keep our breed, horses and interest going."
Mule teams made their debut at the fesitval this year. Owned by Noel Wiltshire (Nathalia, VIC), the team took part in the spectacular Tribute to the Teams parade.
"There is nothing like this event at Barellan in Australia or the world where people can have an opportunity to see the depth of knowledge - you don't see those big teams of camels anywhere else in the world, so it's very special," said Mr Wiltshire
"Also, where else would you see goat and donkey teams in this country? Donkeys and camels were a big part of the outback and opening of this country.
"It's good to see that art is still practiced and comes here for people to look at."
Exhibitors were joined by historic cars, dating pre-1919 from the Veteran and Vintage Car Club of Australia - ACT branch.
Riverina Light Horse Troop staged a static display of a World War I Light Horse camp and had two Australian Timor ponies in their team.
Winner of the junior boy's and senior men's sheaf toss events on Saturday was Canowindra's Lachie Rice, while the junior event on the Sunday was a tie between Will Evans and Noah Bianchini.
Mansfield's Jack Bryant and his dog, Jim, won the dog jump on both days with a personal best of 2.25m.
Camel team assistant Bronco Mathews, from East Oregon, USA, won the final of the popular camel races on Saturday before the large crowd.
The inaugural Barellan Billy Boiling Championships on Friday was won by Howlong's Nigel Lawrence.
Barellan Working Clydesdales vice president Emily White said the event was continuing to grow from strength to strength as it showcased a unique way of life.
Mr White thanked the major sponsors, QPL Rural-McGrath Riverina, Helloworld Cootamundra, AGnVet Rural, and the NSW Government.
