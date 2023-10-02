It was a celebration of holy proportions for the congregation, clergy and those from beyond when they marked 100 years of St Alban's Cathedral.
The three day event saw the largest attendance on Sunday, with over 100 taking to the church for a special mass delivered by the church's first dean, former preacher John Gibson, who served from 1984 to 1994.
St Albans Dean, the Very Reverend Thomas Leslie, said it was a special occasion for all, with people flocking from both far and near to take part.
"It was an absolutely fabulous weekend and such a great turnout for all events," he said.
It began on Friday with a moving Choral Evansong with the Mater Chorale followed by light refreshments in the hall.
On Saturday there was plenty to eat at a scrumptious High Tea which was also an opportunity to reflect on the past with historical memorabilia displayed.
"It was lovely to have such large crowds for all of that, comprised of both young and old. The choir was absolutely marvellous, under the direction of Michael Deasey who was once a director of music at St Andrews Cathedral in Sydney," Father Leslie said.
But it was the Sunday morning that served as the most impressive, complete with music and traditional Solomon dance.
"The Solomon islander choir put on a great show as part of the celebration of service," Father Leslie said.
"Throughout the weekend we had priests from the broader diocese attend, including from Leeton and Lake Cargelligo.
"It was also inspiring to have father Gibson serve as guest preacher for the weekend. I think he really enjoyed coming back, speaking highly of the church, about how the parish has grown and changed, and what the next stage of growth will look like.
"I think the heritage display was particularly moving for many. We had a number of parishioners go through the archives and uncover several items of interest, especially to do with the building of the cathedral and the parish between the 1980s and 90s.
"It was such grand occasion and I thank everyone who attended for making it so special."
