Young Suns step up to National Youth Championship challenge

West South West Suns under 12s have had a fantastic run through their first National Youth Championship.
Competing in the youngest age division on the Sunshine Coast, the Suns team were keen to soak up every second of the carnival.
Assistant coach Virginia Baggio said it was an incredible opportunity for the young players to compete against some of the best in the country.
The Suns team was made up of top young players from Wagga, Griffith and Orange.
Coming in off their Junior Regional Cup win earlier this year, Baggio said the side felt good heading to Queensland.
"The girls came sixth overall, they had four big days of touch and had to play full games, which was new to them," Baggio said.
"Normally they play 25-minute touchdown turnaround, but this time they played 20 minute halves, so longer games, and really hard games.
"They lost one game out of their pool games, but it wasn't enough to put them into the top two because of the other teams and how they won, so we ended up coming sixth overall which is an incredible effort.
"I'm really proud of how gutsy they were and they're just an incredible team, really easy to coach, lots of fun."
Baggio said the experience will have a a big impact on the girl's play over the coming season, after being pushed to their limits and really challenged by strong teams.
"It was a really positive experience for them, I know no one likes to lose, but it just wasn't about that," she said.
"It was about what can they gain from it and what can we provide for them as coaches, what can they get out of this experience."
Baggio said the side is continuing to grow in both skill and confidence.
Thoroughly enjoying their time in Queensland, Baggio said the group are great friends off the field which helps them when they play.
Working with players from a young age to be adaptable and game-ready, she said the group were flexible when needed and never let their heads drop.
"Even though they lost a few games, they just kept going, they kept fighting right to the end," she said.
"They are so young, they have so much touch ahead of them, and I think that is why they're so coachable, because they're just so willing to learn and soak it all up and they really listen and they want to know more.
"They're very switched on, they know who they're on the field with all time, we that pods rotation and we're teaching that from the very first training session so they know exactly who they're on the field with.
"Obviously when someone gets injured, which we did have that, it throws that all out, so they had to adapt going on to the field, and no matted what challenge was thrown at them, they just adapted, nothing really fazes them, you just talk them through it and they go, okay."
Baggio said she was also pleased to see how girls stepped up into leadership roles within the group.
With players coming into the team not just from Wagga but also Griffith and Orange, she said it was reassuring to see how they all included each other and treated one another as equal.
