Leeton's Mitre 10 has seen two break-ins in just two weeks, costing thousands in theft and damages

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 29 2023 - 12:18pm
Scene of the crime. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Leeton's Mitre 10 has had a rough few weeks, with multiple robberies in September alone costing thousands in damages and lost merchandise.

Local News

