Former Griffith resident, Danny Gilbert AM will be back in the area this weekend to deliver a seminar on the Yes 23 campaign.
Mr Gilbert is the co-founder and chairman of one of Australia's leading corporate law firms, Gilbert and Tobin.
He is also co-chairperson of the Cape York Partnership Group, Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition Ltd - the Yes 23 campaign and Director of the Business Council of Australia.
"He has been instrumental in every step towards providing constitutional recognition to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," Yes23 campaigner Paulette Catanzariti said.
"The event will be an opportunity to hear about constitutional reform and The Voice to Parliament.
"This is a huge opportunity because he is one of the people behind the actual campaign as well as a driver for recognition of Indigenous people in the constitution.
"As a result, we will get a first account and information about the campaign from someone who has been involved in the process from day one. I couldn't think of a better opportunity to hear what it is all about than this," she said.
It will be held this Saturday September 30 at the Griffith CWA Hall from 11am.
