Danny Gilbert AM to deliver seminar at CWA Hall this Saturday

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
September 29 2023 - 8:00am
Danny Gilbert AM is delivering a seminar on the Yes 23 campaign at Griffith CWA this Saturday. Picture supplied
Former Griffith resident, Danny Gilbert AM will be back in the area this weekend to deliver a seminar on the Yes 23 campaign.

