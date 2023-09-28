Summer is well on the way with predictions of drier than normal conditions, and while this isn't welcomed by all, it's music to the ears of cricketers and local fans as the competition gears to get underway next weekend.
In the first round of the Griffith District Cricket Association's first grade division, the Coro Club Cougars will take on the Leagues Club Panthers at oval two of the Exies Sportsground, while the Hanwood Wanderers will contest the Exies Eagles on oval one.
Both games will start at 1pm on October 7.
GDCA president Tim Rand is expecting a cracking season despite the loss of two talented players to Wagga.
"Things are fairing well, with most clubs taking registrations and that will continue throughout the week in the lead up. The grounds are also looking fantastic," Rands said.
"While it's very much early days, I think the Leagues are going to be the team to beat this season. They had a good side last year and made the grand final. From what I can tell they will have another good squad this time around.
"Conditions should be favourable, with little rain predicted which will be a change from the number of wash-outs we had last year.
"I think the other teams are fairly even and while I don't know of any new young players to look out for, I know we will be missing representative players Connor Bock and Hayden Pascoe who have been lost to Wagga.
"Fortunately, there's a younger brigade coming through this season and I'm keen to see what they can do on the pitch."
Rand said he is looking forward to the Peter Davis Cup which will also kick off the weekend of the season start, as well as a new side joining the Don Captain Coleman T20 competition.
"It's great to be back at six teams for that T20, with Hay joining," he said.
"It'll be something new to look forward to. Hay have a few young kids that are eager and want more cricket. It's good to see them getting their names in Griffith."
In other senior divisions, second and third grade will commence on October 14, fourth grade October 11, and the Alan Giddey T20 Shield will begin October 13.
Further ahead, the McGann Family T20 Shield will commence November 26.
