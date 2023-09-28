The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hay join T20 comp, GDCA season to start October 7

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
September 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Summer is well on the way with predictions of drier than normal conditions, and while this isn't welcomed by all, it's music to the ears of cricketers and local fans as the competition gears to get underway next weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.