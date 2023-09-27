The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Japan, Bali and New Zealand school holiday hotspots according to Griffith itravel

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:25pm, first published September 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
itravel staffers Lauren Zanesco, Santina Foscarini, Janine Keenan, Chontell Giannini and Tayissa Dunn. Picture by Allan Wilson
itravel staffers Lauren Zanesco, Santina Foscarini, Janine Keenan, Chontell Giannini and Tayissa Dunn. Picture by Allan Wilson

Cost of living pressures haven't hindered the aspirations of MIA residents to travel abroad these school holidays, with bookings having skyrocketed according to one travel outlet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.