Member for Murray Helen Dalton has critiqued the decision from Rex Airlines to cut services to the Riverina

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 27 2023 - 4:00pm
'Great disappointment': Dalton speaks out on flight reduction
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has called the decision from Rex Airlines to reduce flights to and from Griffith and Narrandera a 'great disappointment' and critiqued the reduced services.

