'Great disappointment': Dalton speaks out on flight reduction

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has called the decision from Rex Airlines to reduce flights to and from Griffith and Narrandera a 'great disappointment' and critiqued the reduced services.
Flights connecting Griffith, Narrandera and Albury to Sydney are set to be cut from October 30, with Rex Airlines blaming a lack of pilots for the reductions.
The Sydney-Griffith schedule will be cut from five return flights each weekday to just three, while the Sydney-Narrandera service will be cut down to two flights every weekday.
While Rex Airlines blamed major airlines, particularly Qantas, for 'pillaging' and poaching their pilots away, Mrs Dalton said that wasn't good enough.
"Our air services are a lifeline for regional communities. It is a great disappointment that Rex have announced reduced services on their Griffith and Narrandera service," she said.
"These air links are vital for people in the region travelling to Sydney for important health appointments. There are also doctors who use the service to fly to Griffith, so this is a negative for the electorate."
Rex Airlines has said they plan to bring back the original schedule in March 2024 'subject to the situation improving', and Mrs Dalton promised to hold them to it.
"This reduction of services is bad for business people, tourism and for residents here who live who seek to travel to Sydney and beyond ... It's a real hit to the connectivity of the region and underlines the need for a long term strategy for better transport links to Griffith, that includes better air and rail services," she added.
"If there is a shortage of pilots, we need to do all we can to train more pilots so our regions can have the air services that they need and deserve."
Other flights affected include Sydney-Coffs Harbour, Sydney-Orange, Sydney-Parkes and Sydney-Port Macquarie.
