NDIS housing approved by Council

Griffith City Council has approved the development of NDIS housing on Merrigal Street, providing 36 bedrooms for high-needs NDIS applicants.
The application for a seniors housing development was brought to Council at the September 26 meeting, following an objection in the exhibition phase.
The proposal is to build 16 hostel units, providing 36 bedrooms. The buildings are a mix of two two and three bedroom, single-storey designs, with a study for use by one full-time carer per building - 16 in total.
The development will be operated by Cocoon SDA Care who are a Registered NDIS provider.
The objection submitted focused largely on a lack of parking at the development, and concerns about vehicle manoeuvrability in the parking spaces that are there, however the response from council staff pointed out that the high-needs nature of most residents meant they would be unlikely to have vehicles and would be relying on service providers for transport.
The objection cited only four parking spaces on the property, however the developer clarified that each two-bedroom unit would have a single car garage, while three-bedroom units would have attached double-garages to provide ample parking.
Councillor Manjit Lally was also concerned about access to the units, with plans appearing to show a one-way road with access from just a single road, however town planner Kerry Rourke put those concerns to rest.
"It was designed for two-way access, so that people can come and go from either end. Because of the break in the property with the Crown land in the middle, the driveway is wide enough so that they can manoeuvre and exit out to Erskine Street or exit out to Merrigal Street," Ms Rourke explained.
With concerns put to rest, Griffith City Council voted unanimously to approve the application
