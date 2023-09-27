The Area News
Griffith City Council has approved a development for 16 units for high-needs NDIS patients

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:00pm
NDIS housing approved by Council
Griffith City Council has approved the development of NDIS housing on Merrigal Street, providing 36 bedrooms for high-needs NDIS applicants.

