It was a strong showing of support at the Leeton Jockey Club on Monday for what was the finally race meeting of the year.
Victorian trainer Craig Weeding came away smiling after his six-year-old gelding Big Day Out took out the $27,000 Leeton Soldiers Club Stan Axtill Memorial open.
Ridden by Jack Duffy, the gelding by Delago Deluxe was having his 50th start and had just come off a fourth at Wagga on September 16.
Weeding also secured several other wins on the day, while other trainers and owners from Wagga, Albury and Wangaratta shared in the spoils.
The seven-race event, which was free entry, attracted several hundred spectators and Jockey Club President Grant Fitzsimon said he was pleased with the attendance given it was held on a week day.
"This was our fourth meeting of the year which is fantastic for our club. The showing of support was terrific, with the bar, canteen and the book-makers all kept busy. It's great support for our club," he said.
"Because it was a TAB meeting it was well promoted by being televised across Australia and overseas.
"The memorial saw people enter from as far as Melbourne and Central NSW. We particularly get a lot of support from Victoria as it's only a couple of hours away.
"Unless we receive another meeting in between, our next is slated for April 20, 2024 - Leeton Cup Day which will also feature Fashions on the Field. I'm very much looking forward to that.
"A big thank you to all trainers, owners, stewards, jockeys, volunteers and racegoers for a good day's racing and I look forward to seeing you all in April."
