There's now just little more than a few sleeps before Griffith celebrates its 2023 show, and already the ground is alive with activity.
On Wednesday morning, setting up for this Sunday's event was more than evident, with organsiers and volunteers busily preparing to ensure the event goes off with a bang.
Many of the rides, exhibits and food vans have arrived, with 'showies' busy unpacking, assembling and testing in the lead up.
Those looking to submit entries are reminded the cut off is just days away.
The show office has been open everyday from 4:30pm in the afternoon this week, and will be open from 10.00am until 3.00pm this Saturday and Sunday for entries.
Those looking to put in cooking, horticulture and farm produce entries have until 9.00am this Saturday to do so.
Entries such as art, craft and photography were accepted until 9.00am Wednesday September 27.
Some new exhibits on display this year will include EL Jay Freestyle motorbike displays, the Kapooka Army Band, and an Agriculture Education Centre for youngsters.
This year, volunteers are asking attendees to ensure cans and bottles are placed in the correct recycling containers on the day, as proceeds from return and earn will go towards the Hanwood RFS to help source equipment for emergencies and improve emergency readiness.
Ticket prices for the Griffith Ag Show are now available on the Griffith Show Society's Facebook page.
EFTPOS will be available only through the main gate, opposite the Griffith dog park.
Organisers are reminding residents that parking is limited and on-site parking is only available via the main gate at a charge of $10.
The main gates will open at 9am on Sunday, and the official show opening, along with the announcement of award winners, will occur at 1pm.
