Councillor Anne Napoli was appointed Griffith City Council's Deputy Mayor until the end of term at September 26's council meeting.
Due to Councillor Glen Andreazza's term finishing in September, Griffith City Council had the option of electing a new deputy mayor - however applications for the job were sparse with only two running for it.
Councillor Andreazza put his hand up to go for another year, while Councillor Napoli also threw her hat in the ring. While usually councillors have an option to vote openly or blindly, due to Councillor Andreazza attending remotely, the vote was forced to be held openly.
A 5-5 vote meant that the position was decided at random, with general manager Brett Stonestreet drawing Councillor Napoli's name from a box and proclaiming her as Deputy Mayor for the remainder of the Council's term.
READ MORE
Mayor Doug Curran and new Deputy Mayor Napoli both extended their thanks to Councillor Andreazza for his work in the position.
"Many thanks to Councillor Andreazza for the last 18 months of being the Deputy Mayor, and I look forward to working with you," Councillor Curran said.
The term will run to September 14 2024, before the council's run is up and the 2024 local government elections begin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.