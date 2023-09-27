On September 20 the women played a stableford competition, with enough players for two divisions.
The winner in Division 1 (0-25) was Annie Hicks with a satisfactory 37 points. Two shots back was runner up Susan Tyrrell.
In Division Two (26-54) Dulcie Knight survived the countback to win from Robyn Hoare. Well done to both ladies who had terrific scores of 38 points which were the best scores of the day.
NTP the pin winners were Lyn Hedditch (11th hole) and Kelly Tyson (4th hole) in Division One and Three respectively.
Balls ran down to 32 points and the winners were K Tyson, J McWilliam, E Graham, M Gifford, D Dossetor, Y Couper and K King.
READ MORE
There was an excellent field of 27 ladies on Saturday and sufficient numbers for three divisions which was pleasing. The ladies were decked out in their finest pink gear as the aim of the day (apart from golf!) was a fund raiser for local cancer charities. Thank you to Chris Cunial, Lyn Hedditch, Dorian Radue, Susan Tyrrell and Donna Dossetor who organised the day including prizes and a delicious afternoon tea.
Elizabeth Barker came in with a good score of 36 points, the best score of the day and won Division 1. Annie Hicks was runner up with 34 points.
The Division 2 winner was Karen Baratto with a nice score of 35 points on a countback from Elizabeth Mcgibbon.
Pat Pauling won Division Three with a lovely score of 35 points. Lorraine Colpo was the runner up with 32 points.
Lesley Bock won the only NTP on the 11th hole (division 1).
There were eight balls in the ball competition and the score required to win a ball was 31 points on a countback. The winners were D Dossetor, L Bock, Y Couper, J Paterson, K King, S Tyrrell, J McWilliam and C Mackey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.