There was an excellent field of 27 ladies on Saturday and sufficient numbers for three divisions which was pleasing. The ladies were decked out in their finest pink gear as the aim of the day (apart from golf!) was a fund raiser for local cancer charities. Thank you to Chris Cunial, Lyn Hedditch, Dorian Radue, Susan Tyrrell and Donna Dossetor who organised the day including prizes and a delicious afternoon tea.