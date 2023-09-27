The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith ladies golf report September 24

By Annie Hicks
Updated September 27 2023 - 11:58am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers of the Can Assist fund raiser - Donna Dossetor, Susan Tyrell, Dorian Radue, and Lyn Hedditch. Picture supplied
Organisers of the Can Assist fund raiser - Donna Dossetor, Susan Tyrell, Dorian Radue, and Lyn Hedditch. Picture supplied

On September 20 the women played a stableford competition, with enough players for two divisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.