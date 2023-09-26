The Area News
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire on Scenic Hill

Updated September 27 2023 - 8:51am, first published September 26 2023 - 6:00pm
Suspicious fires spark warning
Police are encouraging all to keep an eye out for suspicious activity, following a number of grass fires around Tharbogang and a suspicious fire on Scenic Hill.

