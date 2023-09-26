Suspicious fires spark warning

Police are encouraging all to keep an eye out for suspicious activity, following a number of grass fires around Tharbogang and a suspicious fire on Scenic Hill.
At 6am on September 20, police were called to a fire on Scenic Hill - with a male seen around the location at the time and alleged to be acting suspiciously.
Police located a 22-year-old man in the vicinity, who was promptly arrested and charged with allegedly starting the fire. The man will appear before Griffith Local Court on September 27.
Following that incident and a number of small fires around Tharbogang, police have asked residents to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour around any fires or fire-prone areas.
Police emphasised that it was doubly important as the Summer months approach, and following the Bureau of Meteorology's recent announcement of hot and dry weather.
