Griffith's prostate cancer awareness month is almost at an end - and to round it out, Kendells was announced the best window display for the month.
Committee members from the Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group have been enjoying the blue window displays as stores up and down Banna Avenue decorated in support of the 'Blue Up Griffith' campaign.
But it was Kendells minty display that took the prize, with socks and undies hanging from the windows surrounded by Mentos for a very clever reason.
"It's because it takes longer to eat a mint than it does to get a PSA test, that was our lightbulb moment," said Kailey-Ann Marcus - who put together the display that will remain until the very end of September.
The display also features some friendly kid's toys poking out of the men's underwear, as an effort to bring some comedy and gently encourage men to have a chat with their loved ones and friends - encouraging each other to get tested.
Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group chairman Colin Beaton said that they had awarded it to Kendells thanks to their efforts in breaking down stigma and lightening the topic enough to start the conversation.
"It's created a conversation piece. The amount of stuff they put in, the spirit and the intention. I thought that was brilliant," he said.
Runners-up in the competition were Western Riverina Community College, Yenda Producers and Griffith Dental Surgery - though Mr Beaton was sure to thank every business that participated.
"Even if it was just handing out a pamphlet," he said.
The GPCSG added another extra special thank you to the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service, who raised over $500 for prostate cancer research and support through selling bacon and egg rolls.
Ms Marcus, for her measure, was already looking ahead to October and brainstorming ideas to use in a breast cancer awareness window for Pink Up Griffith.
