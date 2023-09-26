A contingent Group 20 talent will storm onto the field in Tuggerah this weekend to contest in the 51st annual Koori Knockout.
Joining more than 130 teams for the historic carnival which is expected to attract a staggering 30,000 people, Griffith 3 Ways United has an action-packed line up ready to contest.
President Damien Thorne said despite there only being a 50 per cent chance the side will be able to bring on an NRL star this time around, he is confident his side will fare well.
"Many of our core players are back, with the only major loss being Ben Jefferey who is suffering a number of injuries from the Group 20 Grand Final. We've also lost Stephen Broome to a shoulder injury," Thorne said.
"We will have the Fifita brothers, Robbie Simpson Jnr, and Ritchie Bamblett from the Black & Whites is also making a big comeback as a hooker.
"I think we will also reap great depth with Darlington Point's Kane Simpson as a half.
"William Charles has gained a slew of trophies in Group 20 and will star as a confident back rower.
"Mason Payne from the Black & Whites U18s will also be making his debut for the knockout.
"There's a chance we may be able to get Sharks player Nicho Hynes on board, but as I understand he is also playing in the Prime Ministers XIII teams so we will see."
While the squad are yet to begin training, he said that will be their objective when they arrive on the Central Coast.
"A lot of players have been busy this week but I have no doubt we will gel once we get up there and start on some light training and drills," he said.
Thorne is grateful for the support from Griffith and surrounding communities in the Group 20 footprint.
"The encouragement and strength from the community has been overwhelming, especially from local businesses. We thank the entire community, especially those who have donated big to see us represent at the Knockout. We're so proud to have our area backing us for this cause," he said.
Griffith Three Ways' first contest will be against the Nanima Common Connection this Saturday.
"I think we have one of the best forward packs in the competition but that's not to underestimate our back lines, with plenty of experience there too," he said.
"We're feeling confident in the lead up and our good vibes will help us through," Thorne said.
The event will be held at the Central Coast Regional Sporting and Recreation Complex (CCRSRC) in Tuggerah over this October long weekend, hosted by the Newcastle All Blacks.
