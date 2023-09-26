It was a big weekend for many Feral's competing in Saturday's weekly Feral run then doubling up on Sunday for the City2Lake.
Only one from last week's top ten appeared in this week's top ten and that was the seventh placed Mark Andreazza.
Brian Bellicanta took line honours posting a personal best net time of 30m30s. Carving 91 seconds off his previous best run was Tony Rokov's 29m 22s.
His personal best resulted in him claiming second place.
Jumping from 31st in race two of the Arsova competition to third this week was Mark Hancock (31m 3s), amazing what a week off can do.
The first female back was Fiona Fattore (28 minutes and two seconds) followed by Peter Stockwell (25m 52s).
In sixth place and the second female back was Bronwyn Jones (30m 32s). Mark Andrezza seventh recorded the fastest net time of 23m 6s) and now leads the competition by 12 points.
Tracey Josling (29m 53s) was eighth seven seconds later.
Rodney Savage recorded a personal best with 24m 15s.
Rounding out the top ten was Digby Jones (27m 23s).
READ MORE
After three straight wins in the short course the fortunes of Edward Palmer nosedived this week and he was placed 9th.
Conspiring factors for this turn of events included a personal best from Stephen Munro (18m and 57s) contrasting to a personal worst from Palmer, one minute added to his handicap, the return of Callum Vecchio to the hill, James Morshead back from boarding school for the holidays and Connor and Tania Moore opting for the short course this week.
This week's podium had Stephen Munro in the centre flanked to the right by Nate Mingay (12m 44s ) and to the left Callum Vecchio (13m 48s).
Next came Chloe Morshead (18m13s), Tammy Mingay (17m 57s), Connor Moore (15m 34s), Tania Moore (15m 34s) James Morshead (19m 11s) then competition leader by seven points Edward Palmer (21m 4s).
Congratulations to all Feral's who competed in the City2Lake. It was no surprise when Aidan Fattore finished first. The surprise was the gap to second place.
A brilliant effort from 12-year-old Nate Mingay resulted in him gaining 4th place.
Jai Kenny, third for the first time, proved too strong for his dad Matt Kenny who came fifth. Congratulations to the first female runner Eliza Starr.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite Pioneer Park for a 4.30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat. All are welcome.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.