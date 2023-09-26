The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Arsova 4, City2Lake take the fore for Feral Joggers weekend

By Ron Anson
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Bellicanta in action at the weekend. Picture supplied
Brian Bellicanta in action at the weekend. Picture supplied

It was a big weekend for many Feral's competing in Saturday's weekly Feral run then doubling up on Sunday for the City2Lake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.