La Piccola Grosseria donated $7000 worth of toys, games and medical equipment to Griffith Base Hospital's maternity and paediatric departments following last year's successful World Cup fundraiser.
The family behind Griffith's favourite deli visited Griffith Base Hospital on September 26, bringing a bounty of gifts for both staff and future patients to use - from toys for the kids, to a foetal doppler used to monitor heart rates that will go a long way to ease pressure on staff.
There's even a Nintendo Switch and a few video games for the older kids, including, of course, the FIFA game to follow on from the World Cup-themed fundraiser.
Throughout the 2022 World Cup, staff from the deli raised money and auctioned off prizes including sports memorabilia such as a football signed by former Socceroos captain Paul Wade, and a soccer ball signed by Brazilian soccer legend Rivaldo.
Salvatore Trimboli, football nut and the owner of La Piccola Grosseria, organised the fundraiser, inspired by his love of both football and his own nephews.
"I've got my own nephews and they're my whole world. I think, at least the kids have got something extra here," he said.
"The hospital has done so much for our community, and it's done so much for me in my life ... I always try and use my passion, and football is a big passion of mine, to raise money for the community."
Staff will benefit from a new pulse oximeter and monitor, as well as the foetal doppler.
Mandy Ratcliff, a paediatric nurse, said they couldn't emphasise enough how grateful they were for the donation.
"That monitor is what we use to monitor children's oxygen levels and heart rate, which we use a lot of when they come in with respiratory conditions which makes them very popular in winter," she said.
"We're so appreciative to Salvatore, and the family and the Griffith community. It makes a huge difference for the children when they come in."
Mr Trimboli added a special thanks to his family for getting behind the idea, looking after the shop while he promoted and organised the fundraiser.
"Family helped me out a lot, looking after the shop ... I'm really happy with what we've managed to do here."
