The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The family behind La Piccola Grosseria donated $7000 worth of toys, games and equipment following their World Cup fundraiser

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The La Piccola Grosseria family and staff from Griffith Base Hospital met to celebrate the successful fundraiser. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The La Piccola Grosseria family and staff from Griffith Base Hospital met to celebrate the successful fundraiser. Picture by Cai Holroyd

La Piccola Grosseria donated $7000 worth of toys, games and medical equipment to Griffith Base Hospital's maternity and paediatric departments following last year's successful World Cup fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.