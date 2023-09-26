The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Golf Club board members praised for fundraising for Can Assist

By John Bortolazzo
Updated September 27 2023 - 8:41am, first published September 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golf days raises funds for Can Assist
Golf days raises funds for Can Assist

The board and members of the Griffith Golf Club are to be congratulated on dedicating both Saturday and Sundays golf days to raise money for Can Assist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.