Golf days raises funds for Can Assist

The board and members of the Griffith Golf Club are to be congratulated on dedicating both Saturday and Sundays golf days to raise money for Can Assist.
Saturdays Pink Day saw 120 men and ladies on the course and Sundays Green Keepers Revenge saw another 100 take to the fairways in a medley single stableford.
The Club donated $1,500 in green fees and this along with raffles run, saw a substantial amount raised. Congratulations to all involved.
Saturdays event for men was a single stableford with 88 players. Mike Coleman, 35, won A Grade on a countback over Wayne Bottcher, 35, on a countback over Bryan Trembath and Brad Hammond all on 35.
Steve Crowe, 37, won B Grade and Connor Matheson was runner-up with 35.
It was hot in the kitchen in C Grade, with Nathan Richards going from the ruck the previous week to street all his opponents, carding a massive 48 and pushing Mark O'Connor into second with the days next score of 39.
Pins were won by Brad Hamond, Brendon Hicken, Ken Alpen, Alf Franchi, Toaloa Toru, Billy Evans. Vouchers went to 34 points.
The return of the Midwest Conveyor and Belting Services Green Keepers Revenge saw 100 eager golfers tee off to finish brow beaten and defeated after contending the white knuckle single stableford.
How "tuff" the course was: 28 points was the best scores returned and one former Club champ only managed 11.
Ngarau Noa, 28, on A Grade on a countback over Lama Lolotonga, 28 on a countback over Sim Tuitvake, 28.
Craig Barrington, 27, won B Grade over John Cafe, 26, on a countback over Paul Connell, 26.
Richard Grady, 27, won C Grade on a countback over Nic Poole 27.
Jenny Paterson, 25, best of the ladies, Liz Barker, 22, second, on a countback Anne Fellan 22.
Long Drives: Jeff Wiscombe , Steve Carruthers, Thy Ly.
Pins: Luke De Valentin, Natalie Cassidy, Billy Evans, David Doig, Max Patterson, Craig Dredge, Taoloa Toru. Vouchers to 22 points.
A reminder that the McNabb Summer fives is due to commence on October 9. There is still time to enter teams.
Friday's event is a single stroke with single stablefords over each of the three days of the long weekend.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 32 players. Gerry Cox, 35, won Divison 1, Lee Kimball, 34, second.
Don Catanzariti, 40, won Division 2 over Robyn Polkinghorne 38.
Pins to Martin Sweeney, Warren Gill, Gavin Brady. Vouchers to 33 points.
The Second Round of the Cudmore-Williams trophy with Leeton will be played Saturday in Griffith with a shotgun start at 10.00am.
Registrations are open from 9.00am. A BBQ and presentation will follow.
Griffith have it all to do, with Leeton on 34.8 to 19.7.
Wednesday's two grade single stableford results:
Division one: Shane Gaffey 38, Peter Henderson 36.
Division two: Graeme Gifford, James Browne 37.
Pins: Peter Henderson, Shane Gaffey, Taoloa Toru. Vouchers to 35 points.
