The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Opening dates for Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre announced

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre's 50m main pool opening on October 3. Picture file
The Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre's 50m main pool opening on October 3. Picture file

The excitement of swimmers is brimming with the Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre's 50m main pool opening on October 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.