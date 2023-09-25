Local swimmers can rejoice that from October 3 they will be able to beat the heat will the opening of the Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre's 50m main pool.
Following the upcoming long weekend the pool's operating hours between Tuesday October 3 and Friday October 6 will be between 6am and 8pm.
The facility will be open October 7th from 8am until 6pm and October 8 from 10am until 5pm.
As per the Labor Day public holiday, trading hours will be 8am until 3pm on Saturday September 30, 10am until 2pm on October 1.
The pool will be closed Monday October 2.
The opening couldn't come soon enough, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid to high 30s heading into the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
More information can be found on the Griffith Regional Aquatic Centre's website.
Meanwhile, the MIA is brimming with excitement in anticipation of the opening of the new water slide at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
The long awaited project has had several delays and complications but Leeton Shire Council has confirmed the slide will be unveiled on Saturday October 21.
The Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre will reopen on October 7 while the Whitton Swimming Pool will reopen on November 4.
