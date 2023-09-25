The Area News
Opening dates for Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre announced

By Allan Wilson
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 9:55am
Local swimmers can rejoice that from October 3 they will be able to beat the heat will the opening of the Griffith Regional Aquatic Leisure Centre's 50m main pool.

