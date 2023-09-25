Although down slightly on registrations from previous years, the 2023 Griffith's Biggest Lap was enjoyed by all at the weekend, attracting close to 300 participants for the annual marvel.
Griffith's Biggest Lap Committee president Greg Centofanti said he was pleased with the turnout and the behaviour of spectators and participants alike.
"I think it went smoothly and I was pleased with the amount of vehicles that got involved, especially considering we had to change the date from the long weekend," Mr Centofanti said.
"The change of date has both its negatives and its positives, mainly because a lot of people like to go away on the long weekend. So it can be said we attracted a good audience. But on the other hand, it probably also meant we didn't have as many vehicles coming from other areas to join in as we normally would," he said.
READ MORE
Celebrating its 11th year, the spectacle saw a range of different vehicles on show, everything from army trucks to vintage cars, motorbikes, a Barbie-themed wagon and even a crane.
Along the sidelines and the centre-strip, the crowd cheered on, the show managing to amuse young and old alike.
All funds raised will go Can Assist and the Leeton/Griffith Rising for the Disabled, with counting still be conducted,
"I think the final count will be a big help for both of these charities," Mr Centofanti said.
"It's a unique event that attracts a lot of people to it. Going to a car show is one thing, but going to a rolling car show is another altogether. You don't just see the cars, you hear them and watch them work.
"It's also a culturally significant event in Griffith. So many of us spent our younger years doing laps of the main street and catching up with mates. To be able to to do something like this and celebrate that is always a pleasure. To raise money for a good cause makes it all the more better," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.