The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's Biggest Lap sees just under 380 participants raise funds for Can Assist, Griffith/Leeton Riding for Disabled

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:16am, first published September 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although down slightly on registrations from previous years, the 2023 Griffith's Biggest Lap was enjoyed by all at the weekend, attracting close to 300 participants for the annual marvel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.