Griffith's trauma teddies knitting group has branched out lately into blankets, and made their first donation to Griffith Base Hospital on September 22.
Members of the dedicated knitting club met outside the hospital to donate 13 small blankets to the maternity ward, as well as drop off their latest batch of trauma teddies to the emergency department.
The addition of blankets is a huge boon to the maternity ward, and will go towards
"We do get some donations, we get knitted hearts and hats made as well. The hats are helpful when we get premature babies," said Jenny Stevens, a nurse from the ward.
The blankets will go to babies while they stay in the ward, while others will be packaged up with clothes, toys and other necessities and given to new parents as a helping hand.
"It's lovely to give Mums something to help," said Ms Stevens.
The trauma teddies club has been hard at work for months, knitting small teddy bears and donating them to hospitals, care centres and support services in order to pass them on to small children going through traumatic experiences.
The group has donated 587 teddies to community groups so far, and shows no signs of slowing down - with 21 active members meeting every week while others knit from home.
"It's a nice group of ladies, we're quite social," said Sue Campbell, one of the avid knitters.
Pat Zandona, the organiser behind the knitting group, extended her thanks to all who had put their time and energy into creating the teddies and blankets.
"They volunteer their time, and get lots of joy making these treasures."
The group meets at 5pm every Wednesday, at the Griffith Community Centre.
