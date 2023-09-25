The Area News
Griffith's trauma teddy knitting group has branched out to blankets, and just made their first donation

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:51pm
Tilla Devlin, Jenny Stevens, Sue Campbell and Pat Zandona with their latest handcrafted teddies and blankets. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Tilla Devlin, Jenny Stevens, Sue Campbell and Pat Zandona with their latest handcrafted teddies and blankets. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's trauma teddies knitting group has branched out lately into blankets, and made their first donation to Griffith Base Hospital on September 22.

