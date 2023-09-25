Students from across the district put their skills to the test last week when the MRHS Stem Academy held its Formula 1 in Schools Challenge.
Developed by Re-Engineering Australia Foundation, seven Griffith and district teams attended to develop miniature race cars to test both speed and reaction time.
Each team comprised of a manager, designers, engineers and a race manager to create a poster and branding for their cars before building the car itself, powered by CO2 canisters.
Students also had the opportunity to learn about an seven time world champion McLaren F1 Mercedes racer on display for the day at the school. .
A group of year 7 and 11 students are set to compete in state championships as part of the endeavor, with STEM teacher Ian Preston saying the aim is to develop and prepare them to contend globally.
"Our plan is to make this an annual part of our academy," he said.
A group of four year 11 students will compete in the professional class while a contingent of year 7 students will compete in the cadet class of the state championships in Sydney.
Mr Preston hailed Re-Engineering Australia Foundation as a major driver for steering the success of the program.
"We have two guys from Re-Engineering, Martin Bishop and Dr Michael Myers who head up the program. They have been vital in kicking things off with this for Murrumbidgee STEM Academy," he said.
Dr Myers said it was inspiring to see youngsters applying the use of science and mathematics in real life situations.
"The goal is to get them out of the classroom and using that knowledge and learning for real world problems, as well as collaborating and coming up with solutions. It's a fantastic initiative," he said.
"The idea is to focus on project-based learning and give them an environment where they can learn those skills. Seeing kids doing that is terrific."
