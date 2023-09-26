The Area Newssport
Home/Sport/A-League

Match winner and deal sweetener earns Zappala player of the match

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hanwood's Christopher Zappala was named player of the match in their Pascoe Cup grand final win on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
Hanwood's Christopher Zappala was named player of the match in their Pascoe Cup grand final win on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

He was the man that won Hanwood their premiership on Sunday, and he was justly rewarded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.