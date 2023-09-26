Match winner and deal sweetener earns Zappala player of the match

He was the man that won Hanwood their premiership on Sunday, and he was justly rewarded.
After an outstanding performance, including two late goals to put Hanwood ahead for the first time in the game, Christopher Zappala was named player of the match in Hanwood's 3-1 win over Tolland.
The 19-year-old was always in for a big game, telling his teammates on the bus ride to Wagga he was going to have a great performance.
"It's finals, I'm always up for a big game," Zappala said.
"It's just another game, I wasn't nervous which is good and surprising, so I just came in and did my thing."
With confidence in himself from the get go, he said he felt he had a strong game and was pleased to receive the award.
Coach Jason Bertacco said it was a well deserved honour for the teenager.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"He was a one man machine at some stages, he absolutely busted his gut as much as he could up top," Bertacco said.
"When he rolled in for the bus this morning he said 'I'm on today, we're winning', so he had it in his head today that he was having a big game, and he did.
"He deserves all the credit he gets."
In the first grade squad for three years, Zappala was part of last year's grand final losing team and said there under no circumstances was he going to feel that way again on Sunday.
"I was there last year, I didn't want to lose again," he said.
"Last year was very disappointing, very upsetting, it's always there and you can't forget it and I wasn't going to let that happen again."
After pushing his side ahead with his first goal, just a few minutes later he got his second, Zappala said it was the perfect end to the game.
"That second goal was the cherry on top," he said.
"It just pushed us that bit more over the line, it was awesome."
Hanwood defeated Tolland 3-1 in the Pascoe Cup grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday evening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.