The Area Newssport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Back-to-back Gardiner Shields for Lake Albert with massive winning margin

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 24 2023 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert celebrate their 7-0 win over Hanwood in the Gardiner Shield grand final on Sunday at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert celebrate their 7-0 win over Hanwood in the Gardiner Shield grand final on Sunday at Equex Centre. Picture by Les Smith

Lake Albert are back-to-back premiers in the Gardiner Shield after a huge 7-0 win over Hanwood at Equex Centre on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.