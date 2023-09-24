600 turn out to charity fun run

Bright sunshine, pleasantly warm weather and a massive turnout provided the perfect day for the City2Lake run, walk or cycle that attracted around 600 people to come for the nine kilometre trek.
The athletes ran, cycled or walked from Jubilee Oval to Lake Wyangan in efforts to raise money and awareness for Griffith's branch of cancer support service Can Assist.
While the final amount raised won't be known for a few days, organiser Cheryl Wood estimated that the event would end up raising a massive $50,000 for Can Assist.
Can Assist president Olga Forner said that the day had been excellent.
"It's been a lovely day, the atmosphere is really lovely. Everyone is enjoying themselves, it's great to watch," she said.
"[The $50,000] is much-needed. It's a fantastic result, very appreciated and needed."
The day was originally planned for March, however due to flooding across the planned route and degraded roads, it had to be postponed - but the delay caused few problems aside from the original timekeeper being unavailable.
Luckily, the Griffith Feral Joggers stepped up to the plate to keep time.
Aiden Fattore was the first male runner to cross the line, with an incredible time of just over 33 minutes, while Eliza Star was close behind as the first female at 42 minutes and 48 seconds.
For the cyclists, Archie Boatwright crossed the line at 23.04 minutes, while the first female cyclist t cross the line was Sarah Bertollo at 24.34 minutes.
