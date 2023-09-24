The Area News
600 people turned out to walk, ride or run 9 kilometres to Lake Wyangan to raise money for Can Assist

By Cai Holroyd
600 turn out to charity fun run
600 turn out to charity fun run

Bright sunshine, pleasantly warm weather and a massive turnout provided the perfect day for the City2Lake run, walk or cycle that attracted around 600 people to come for the nine kilometre trek.

