The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Darlington Point residents to kick start petition for ambulance station

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A petition is being worked on to get an ambulance station established at Darlington Point. Picture by Allan Wilson
A petition is being worked on to get an ambulance station established at Darlington Point. Picture by Allan Wilson

Darlington Point residents have renewed calls for an ambulance station to be established in the township.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.