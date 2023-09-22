Darlington Point residents have renewed calls for an ambulance station to be established in the township.
With industry expected to boom in the area and amid an ageing population, a petition is being worked on aiming to attract 500 signatures to drive the message forward.
According to concerned resident Robert Guest, residents past and present have been asking for a station for decades but the plea has so far stirred no action.
Mr Guest says while statistics might show the town is only 30 to 45 minutes from Leeton and Griffith, the wait time is a matter of life and death in the event of an emergency.
"It's certainly not at the fault of paramedics or other medical professionals; those in the industry do an absolutely outstanding job and are hugely valued and needed, especially by those in little communities like ours," Mr Guest said.
"But distance is distance and it creates time. It's a 30 minute to two hour trip to hospital.
"Concerned residents met two years ago and no committee for the cause was formed so some took it upon themselves to start a health petition to at least find out why we can't get a 24/7 facility, especially with the number of traffic accidents that happen here, and an aging population.
"Every time we ask, we're told we're told it's being looked after by Griffith and Leeton. I believe that's guided by statistics but statistics don't show the amount of people being driven to hospital by relatives and friends. If they did, they would understand the need.
"Helen Dalton is urging us to keep lobbying. Councillors at Murrumbidgee Shire have also been supporting our cause.
"The fact is, if we don't fight and if we don't strive to have our voices heard, funding opportunities will easily go to the cities. It's just not good enough."
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said discussions are in place with government about ambulance stations for Tocumwal and Moama, and Darlington Point is on the radar.
"There are many issues I need to talk to Ryan Park about and this is one of them," Mrs Dalton said.
"We know there was an accident at Darlington Point recently. It's a busy highway and I feel residents there shouldn't be disadvantaged."
