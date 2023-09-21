Griffith's newest playground is now formally open, with Borland Leckie Park formally opened on September 20.
Borland Leckie Park on Erskine Road was opened on September 20, named after John Borland and Alexander Leckie for their pioneering in Griffith. John Borland originally purchased Farm 1233 in 1925, while Alexander Leckie bought Farm 1292.
Later, John Borland Jr married Alexander's daughter Annetta Leckie, and the Borland-Leckie families were united. The pair had five children, and Yvonne Bromley, the eldest, still lives in Griffith today.
Ms Bromley was invited by Griffith City Council to come and open the park with a plaque unveiling, and shared some of her family history with the crowd.
"I'm really glad I lived long enough to see it," she joked.
The Area News spoke to some playground experts for their verdict.
Jade Savage, Liam Savage and Ameara Halliburton have been visiting the park regularly for a month and spoke on their favourite playground equipment to use.
Mr Savage's favourite was the carousel, while Miss Halliburton and Miss Savage both loved playing in a little pretend storefront.
"I like everything," said Miss Savage.
"It's brought a lot of kids together," said Miss Halliburton's mother, evidenced by the rapid friendship formed by Miss Halliburton and Miss Savage during the tour.
Ivy Cooper and Lenny Cooper visit the park at least once a week. Miss Cooper again loved the pretend shop, while Mr Cooper preferred the climbing equipment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.