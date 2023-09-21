No campaigners in the Voice to Parliament have arrived to the table in Griffith leading up to voting day for the referendum on October 14.
Calling themselves Fair Australia campaigners, they say they will be on hand for pre-polling in the two weeks prior as well as on vote day and are eager to answer questions.
Former Member for Riverina and Nationals campaigner, Noel Hicks, has joined the cause, saying he and his colleague, Rankins Springs' Jock Munro, will be working hard in the lead up to get their message across.
"I feel many people don't really know what this is about and that's concerning," Mr Hicks said.
"If there's one message I want to get out there, its to urge people to be informed and don't just take one side or the other on face value because this Referendum is too important.
"I would also like people to take the time to actually read the Uluru Statement, or gain some understanding of what it is about," he said.
Mr Munro said volunteers will be around the city's CBD in the lead up.
"We are in the process of working with the Liberal Party and we will be calling for volunteers to assist with pre-polling," he said.
"I've noted Yes campaigners have been handing out brochures, mail drops and I think we will follow suit.
"Simply put, our view is reflective of what came out of the state national conference in Tamworth back in June. But more than anything we want voters to be informed.
"We don't want confrontation; we simply want the same opportunity to cite our case, answer questions and share thoughts in the same civil manner as those in favour of Yes would get.
"We greatly value opposing views and dialogue - we want to hear about that. But we also want to relay our view that we are very fearful of potential repercussions of meddling with the constitution," Mr Munro said.
