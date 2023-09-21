The Area News
Voice to Parliament No campaigners to make presence in city

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Voice to Parliament No campaigners Jock Munro and Noel Hicks. Picture By Allan Wilson

No campaigners in the Voice to Parliament have arrived to the table in Griffith leading up to voting day for the referendum on October 14.

